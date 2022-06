Happy Father’s Day and Juneteenth! This day kicks off the warming trend we will be seeing this week. Highs so far are topping off in the mid-80s with North wind for some up to about 15mph. Fire danger is in the moderate to high range today, but will increase in the days ahead. This evening though, lows bottom out in the upper 50s for Butte County with low to mid-60s in most places along I5 and in the North Valley. A few high level clouds will be building in by morning which may hold lows higher than what we saw last night.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO