ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hoping to make Albuquerque’s roads safer and slow drivers down, the city is making changes to traffic signals on Girard and Constitution. They say it’s part of their Vision Zero initiative. “When it was just a regular traffic light that went from green to yellow to red, oftentimes people would just go speeding through the intersection,” said Jerry Goyer who lives near the intersection.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO