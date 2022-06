PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The centerpiece of Downtown Pekin, the Tazewell County Courthouse may soon be replaced. The County Board is in the early planning stages of doing so, using their bank of more than $20 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) stimulus money. The deadline for using some of the allotted money is 2026, and there is not a definite cost estimate yet.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO