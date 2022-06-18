ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Pride Parade this weekend

 4 days ago

YAKIMA, Wash. - Everyone is invited to the Yakima Pride Parade on June...

nbcrightnow.com

Downtown Yakima to host Roots and Vines Festival on Saturday

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Roots and Vines Festival is returning to Downtown Yakima on June 25 with bluegrass and Americana music, local food and Yakima craft beverages. The festival last came to Historic North Front Street in 2019, taking time off during COVID-19. Music will start at 4 p.m....
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ellensburg celebrates the return of Dachshunds on Parade Saturday

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Tons of short, long, jiggly dachshund bodies waddled down Pearl Street in Ellensburg on Saturday to celebrate the return of Dachshunds on Parade after two years of the pandemic. Dachshunds on parade started as a small event over 10 years ago and has grown into one of...
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Dog shelters are reaching max capacity

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Shelters are seeing an increase on pet intakes. People are returning or dumping their pets, which is causing shelters to max out of space. Many places are trying to keep up with the demand and say there also aren't enough pet fosters to help out. Trish Trickit, Executive Director of The Pit Bull Pen Rescue, says she's seen many dogs coming back to her shelter because people are saying they can't take care of their dogs anymore or they aren't adopting their right match.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sunnyside School District offering free meals to children this summer

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Sunnyside School District is offering free meals to children 18-years-old and younger for the whole summer. The children can get one free meal and it must be eaten on location. SSD will be offering lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Say Hello To Summer!

Clear skies tonight with breezy winds in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and low temperatures in the low to mid and upper 50s. Say hello to summer the 1st day of summer aka Summer Solstice is tomorrow sunshine and warm temperatures on the way highs in the mid to upper 80s dancing with 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakama police search for missing person

TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Yakama Nation Police Department has been looking for 40-year-old Benita D. Long since March 26, 2022. Long was last seen in Toppenish at El Corral and last heard from in Yakima. Long has short brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on the chin. Long...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

How to prevent your pets from starting fires

YAKIMA, Wash. - While pets can be a big source of happiness in your life, sometimes they can get into things they're not supposed to, like knocking a space heater over and starting a fire. The West Valley Fire Department shared a few tips on Facebook today to help prevent...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pilot Shortage Across the U.S. and New Temporary Air Traffic Controller in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Airlines across the nation canceled over 1,700 flights this past fathers day weekend, according to tracking service FlightAware. Locally we're not having as many flight delays and cancelations but we're still short staffed. When speaking with the interim director for the Yakima Airport McAllister Field, Jaime Vera,...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Former Tri-Citian of the year and child advocate Dr. Zirkle dies

In 2004, the Tri-Citian of the year was really two Tri-Citians; Dr. Lewis Zirkle his wife, Dr. Sara Zirkle, who died on June 19, 2022. She was born October 6, 1939 in Troy, Ohio. Dr. Zirkle graduated from Duke University in 1961, where she went on to attend the School of Medicine and finish her pediatrics residency. She met her husband while at Duke, and they married in 1963.
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deputies search for suspect who fatally shot JBLM soldier

PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a suspect who fatally shot an active duty soldier Saturday evening during a social gathering at a Parkland home. The 25-year-old victim died at the scene after paramedics were unable to revive him, the sheriff’s office...
PARKLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kittitas police addressed public safety concerns from survey, crime down 25 percent

KITTITAS, Wash. -- General crime, mainly property crime like burglary and car theft, went down 25 percent in just nine months, said Kittitas Police Chief Aaron Nelson. In response to a recent survey, the Kittitas Police Department (KPD) will be added a school resource officer, radar speed signs in school zones and offer free community classes like women's self-defense and firearm safety this summer.
KITTITAS, WA

