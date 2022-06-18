Yakima Pride Parade this weekend

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Roots and Vines Festival is returning to Downtown Yakima on June 25 with bluegrass and Americana music, local food and Yakima craft beverages. The festival last came to Historic North Front Street in 2019, taking time off during COVID-19. Music will start at 4 p.m....
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Tons of short, long, jiggly dachshund bodies waddled down Pearl Street in Ellensburg on Saturday to celebrate the return of Dachshunds on Parade after two years of the pandemic. Dachshunds on parade started as a small event over 10 years ago and has grown into one of...
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Shelters are seeing an increase on pet intakes. People are returning or dumping their pets, which is causing shelters to max out of space. Many places are trying to keep up with the demand and say there also aren't enough pet fosters to help out. Trish Trickit, Executive Director of The Pit Bull Pen Rescue, says she's seen many dogs coming back to her shelter because people are saying they can't take care of their dogs anymore or they aren't adopting their right match.
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Sunnyside School District is offering free meals to children 18-years-old and younger for the whole summer. The children can get one free meal and it must be eaten on location. SSD will be offering lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following...
YAKIMA, Wash. - On August 13, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. United Way of Central Washington is hosting Risk to Resiliency's Healing the Heart of the Community at the Yakima Convention Center. This event is meant to provide resources for personal well-being, mental health care and additional support for...
Clear skies tonight with breezy winds in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and low temperatures in the low to mid and upper 50s. Say hello to summer the 1st day of summer aka Summer Solstice is tomorrow sunshine and warm temperatures on the way highs in the mid to upper 80s dancing with 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities.
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Yakama Nation Police Department has been looking for 40-year-old Benita D. Long since March 26, 2022. Long was last seen in Toppenish at El Corral and last heard from in Yakima. Long has short brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on the chin. Long...
YAKIMA, Wash. - While pets can be a big source of happiness in your life, sometimes they can get into things they're not supposed to, like knocking a space heater over and starting a fire. The West Valley Fire Department shared a few tips on Facebook today to help prevent...
YAKIMA, WA - Airlines across the nation canceled over 1,700 flights this past fathers day weekend, according to tracking service FlightAware. Locally we're not having as many flight delays and cancelations but we're still short staffed. When speaking with the interim director for the Yakima Airport McAllister Field, Jaime Vera,...
In 2004, the Tri-Citian of the year was really two Tri-Citians; Dr. Lewis Zirkle his wife, Dr. Sara Zirkle, who died on June 19, 2022. She was born October 6, 1939 in Troy, Ohio. Dr. Zirkle graduated from Duke University in 1961, where she went on to attend the School of Medicine and finish her pediatrics residency. She met her husband while at Duke, and they married in 1963.
PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a suspect who fatally shot an active duty soldier Saturday evening during a social gathering at a Parkland home. The 25-year-old victim died at the scene after paramedics were unable to revive him, the sheriff’s office...
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Training Center is asking to test drinking water for P-FAS close to the center. It sent out letters to nearby houses asking permission to test their water. Permission must be granted to the training center by Friday, June 24. PFAS are used in aqueous film-forming...
KITTITAS, Wash. -- General crime, mainly property crime like burglary and car theft, went down 25 percent in just nine months, said Kittitas Police Chief Aaron Nelson. In response to a recent survey, the Kittitas Police Department (KPD) will be added a school resource officer, radar speed signs in school zones and offer free community classes like women's self-defense and firearm safety this summer.
