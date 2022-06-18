Yakima Pride Parade this weekend

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Shelters are seeing an increase on pet intakes. People are returning or dumping their pets, which is causing shelters to max out of space. Many places are trying to keep up with the demand and say there also aren't enough pet fosters to help out. Trish Trickit, Executive Director of The Pit Bull Pen Rescue, says she's seen many dogs coming back to her shelter because people are saying they can't take care of their dogs anymore or they aren't adopting their right match.

