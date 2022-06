The City of Union is fleshing out the design of its Town Center, the future location of a new city building and downtown Union. The city is in the process of securing 22.5 acres of land on U.S. 42 and Brilliance Avenue next to the future Grammas Center retail and residential development. Commissioners previewed two early-stage designs during a Union city commission caucus meeting Monday night. The preliminary designs showed a mixture of retail and residential space, the site of the community center and city building, and a park as the focal point of the 22-acre development.

UNION, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO