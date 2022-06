LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect is in custody and police are clearing the scene after SWAT was called to a residence near 84th Street and Avenue V on Tuesday evening. Residents were evacuated from nearby homes as they dealt with a suicidal person barricaded in a home. Police conducted the evacuation and blocked off roads in response to a threat of explosives around the house, but none were found and no injuries were reported.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO