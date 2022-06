CAZ552-181000- Orange County Coastal Areas- Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows. 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming. light. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs. 68 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest 15...