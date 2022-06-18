ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘Cop on the beat’: Rep. Val Demings challenges Sen. Marco Rubio

Click10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – In a new campaign ad, Rep. Val Demings, better known in Orlando as Chief Demings, said defunding the police is “just crazy” and “it’s time to send a cop on the beat...

www.local10.com

Comments / 58

captain
3d ago

It’s funny how Val said nothing when the Democratic Party was screaming defund the police, she never once said defunding the police was crazy, she encouraged it by talking about how Systemically racist the police department’s are. She will never be a senator in Florida, and If I knew she didn’t have a mind of her own I never would have voted for her the first time

Reply(1)
9
dont-worry-be-happy
3d ago

she's a convicted felon she cannot run nor win an election as by law she is not allowed

Reply(3)
11
Own the Libs
3d ago

Marco Rubio will win this. Whoever voted for Val Dumbings should be deported.

Reply(10)
26
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ormondbeachobserver.com

Florida Republican Assembly opens headquarters in Ormond Beach

Here's a business update in the Ormond Beach area. Send your business news to [email protected]. On Saturday, May 28, The Florida Republican Assembly, celebrated the grand opening of its headquarters at 285 S. Yonge St., in Ormond Beach. The ceremony included a ribbon cutting, as well as over 60 attendees, including Chuck Collins, president, Republican Conservatives Ormond Beach Assembly; Pam Fitzgerald, secretary, RCOBA; Peter Kouracos, president, Florida Republican Assembly; and Jeff Brower, chairman, Volusia County Council.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

New omicron strains gain hold in Central Florida as cases spike

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — COVID-19 infections continue to climb all across Florida, and a few of our local counties are seeing one in five people being tested coming back positive. “We're seeing a lot of new cases,” Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris said. "We're definitely in high transmission."...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Can you use disabled parking decals from other states in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Can I use my disabled parking decal while visiting (Florida) from another...
ORLANDO, FL
Click10.com

Florida deputies disciplined following Bob Saget’s death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Orange County deputies have been disciplined for spreading information following the death of comedian and actor Bob Saget earlier this year, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. WKMG in Orlando reported that reports show Deputies Emiliano Silva and Steven Reed shared the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Donald Trump
Villages Daily Sun

What a fire district means for Villages

Villages residents in Sumter County are just the governor’s signature away from deciding if they want to approve an independent special fire district for themselves. Gov. Ron DeSantis received the bill Friday from the Florida Legislature with unanimous support — seeking to allow The Villages Public Safety Department and its residents to guide and manage its unique fire and EMS needs for retirees. Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, successfully shepherded the bill he sponsored to create the new district. With DeSantis’ approval, voters in the proposed district would be asked in November’s General Election if they support it.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
sltablet.com

Viewpoints: Pulte Homes And New Beginnings Of Central Florida

The following is in response by Pulte Homes to an article submitted by Steve Smith of New Beginnings to the South Lake Tablet. submitted by Kathleen Hugo, representing Pulte Homes. This is in response to the article titled “Affordable Housing in Four Corners Clermont” on June 15, 2022.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Politics Federal#Chief Demings#Senate#Democrat#House
Villages Daily Sun

Flow of new residents to The Villages growing

All economic indicators suggest that The Villages’ allure as a lifestyle destination remains as strong as ever, especially when considering new residents like Michele Vyvyan, above, who participates in a Zumba class March 24 at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex. Vyvyan and her husband, Thomas, purchased a new home in January in the Village of DeLuna. One newly released economic indicator, Internal Revenue Service migration data, offers some insight into the number of residents moving to The Villages.
THE VILLAGES, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Qualifying is Over: A List of Candidates in Volusia & Flagler Counties

The filing deadline for the 2022 elections was on Friday, meaning the fields are now set in stone for Volusia and Flagler counties. These are the candidates who voters will choose from in the 2022 primary and general elections. Flagler County Commission, District 2. Janet McDonald. Greg Hansen. Denise Calderwood.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Disney Delays Relocation of 2,000 Staff From California to Florida, but Insists It’s Nothing To Do With DeSantis Feud

It emerged on June 16 that the Disney Corporation has delayed the move of 2,000 of its team members from California to Florida until 2026. Disney insists that the delay is nothing to do with the ongoing feud between the corporation and Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, and instead has been caused by construction delays with their new campus being built near Lake Nona in Orange County, Florida.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy