‘Cop on the beat’: Rep. Val Demings challenges Sen. Marco Rubio

Here's a business update in the Ormond Beach area. Send your business news to [email protected]. On Saturday, May 28, The Florida Republican Assembly, celebrated the grand opening of its headquarters at 285 S. Yonge St., in Ormond Beach. The ceremony included a ribbon cutting, as well as over 60 attendees, including Chuck Collins, president, Republican Conservatives Ormond Beach Assembly; Pam Fitzgerald, secretary, RCOBA; Peter Kouracos, president, Florida Republican Assembly; and Jeff Brower, chairman, Volusia County Council.
