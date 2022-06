CASPER, Wyo. — Hunters have until Friday to apply for leftover limited-quota elk, deer and antelope licenses, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Both residents and nonresidents are able to apply for the leftover licenses and there is no quota split between residents and nonresidents. People can apply together in a party of up to six hunters for the licenses, Game and Fish added.

WYOMING STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO