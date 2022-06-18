Letter: Nefarious forces threaten minority communities

We are facing a hybrid war from those who wield power in the city to further impoverish us at this time of increased hardships. On the economic front, we may also be facing an increase in property taxes, increase in water and sewage taxes and decrease in public services.

There is a proposal for an urgent judicial center at the cost of 20 million dollars that can only be met by raising property taxes using the method of jamming through a special obligation bond. If a financial institution is willing to lend the money based on tax increases, the special obligation bond can then pass without a vote by the public. Steps had already been taken to look for appropriate sites and consulting companies to help move this forward, all done without community scrutiny.

Citizens of Rocky Mount already pay two property taxes, one city and one county. The increase will make us the most highly taxed citizens of North Carolina.

The water and sewer taxes were deemed necessary if we are to keep these services public. But the effort to take away the portion called administrative service fee will reduce the general fund responsible for paying most of our public services. This nefarious move, if successful, will shrink public services and cause further hardships.

A worse outcome would be that if the city is unable to provide services, they will be offered to the private companies. The horrors of privatizing public services are well known. We will have no say in rates or quality of service of private company providers.

The other front is the disinformation. Certain council members are using well-worn tropes of “fiscal responsibility” or “accountability” or SB 473 to once again hammer us and to reduce Black political power. Unsurprisingly, certain members of the public were recruited to echo them. The intent is to nickel and dime us to death for any money spent to improve the conditions of poorer people and people of color.

The excuse of gun violence once again puts us in the crosshairs of law and order. Rather than working to alleviate poverty, the move to hire more police, increasing surveillance and now a new judicial center are actions taken for further repression.

As conditions worsen with the economic crisis, COVID, inflation, mounting debts and stagnant wages, we cannot sit silently by. Despair is not an option. Inaction is not an option.

Dr. Kim E. Koo

Rocky Mount