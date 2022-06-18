La Kang in Hellertown Rings the Bell on Food, Community & Noodles
By Carrie Havranek
Let’s get a few things straight, starting here: Noodles are awesome, noodles are life. Also, no cuisine has the ultimate claim on noodles. And so, in support of such an outlandish statement, let’s add that there is no such thing as having too many places to eat noodles. There is no...
Chef Nick Elmi and his partner Fia Berisha opened Lark in Bala Cynwyd in the last year, and the eatery has become a local favorite, writes Ed Williams for Main Line Today. Hop on a swift elevator ride to up to the restaurant, which is kitted out in wood and bronzes accents, complete with amazing views and top-shelf drinks that complement the fine dining menu.
A Doylestown fixture, Richard “Big Richie” Wylie, will be behind the bar at Finney’s Pub no more. Jeff Warner chronicled the loss in the Doylestown Patch. Wylie was taken in a traffic accident late last week. He leaves behind a 39-year career as barkeep. His talent at...
Workers at Origlio, Muller, and Penn, which are the big three distributors of beer in the Philadelphia region, have gone on strike. The workers, members of the Teamsters Local 380, voted 308-40 on June 18th to reject a proposed contract from management according to a post on the local’s Facebook page. A member of the union we messaged shared that this is the first time the local has held a strike.
Kristin Randazzo hopes customers feel like a visitor in her home when they’re perusing Giacomo’s Italian Market in Quakertown. The vibe is cozy, chic and welcoming, many of the employees are actually family and her kids may be running around barefoot with a football… what’s more homey than that?
Bri Brant, owner of Kennett Square-based Arden + James, has revived the Victorian farmhouse she had admired from childhood as she traveled along Cossart Road in her hometown of Chadds Ford, writes Ashley Breeding for the Main Line Today. In winter 2020, Brant noticed survey markers in the yard of...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia are on strike.
Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent Sunday on the picket lines. They are demanding better wages. They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties and on Saturday, voted 308-to-40 to go on strike.
“The hardworking members of Teamsters Local 830 have had enough. The last contract proposal put forth by the Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association was, quite frankly, insulting,” Teamsters Local...
The Dragon is back! Returning for the first time in three years, the spectacular Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square is a celebration of light and culture with magnificent steel-framed and silk-wrapped giant lighted sculptures, created using traditional Chinese methods. The popular 200-foot-long dragon returns along with an all-new...
Jim and Kathy Lyons of Blue Moon Acres, a Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce member. When Jim and Kathy Lyons started their Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) business in 1992, it was just a seed: one acre and 20 members. It’s now the go-to crop supplier for more than 300 Big Apple accounts. Kendra Lee Thatcher, of River Towns Magazine, reported the flourishing of Blue Moon Acres, a Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce member.
If you’ve visited Yardley, you’ve probably heard of Vault Brewing Company. It’s a gastropub serving up incredible craft beers and cocktails with a freshly sourced menu, house-made daily. It’s a staple in the borough and people can trust anything owner Jim Cain creates. ENTER: Vault Smokehouse….
The Wawa Welcome America festival kicked off on Sunday with the Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum of Philadelphia. AAMP partnered with Wawa and Visit Philadelphia to host the family-friendly outdoor event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out photos from the event, which featured live performances from international and local artists, a community marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, vendors, community partners and food trucks.
Since their opening in the fall of 2018, Doylestown Beer Authority owners, Chris Kuttler and Mark Shankweiler, have been offering customers a warm and friendly shopping experience that is second to none. Doylestown Beer Authority provides a wide selection of a variety of different beers that will be sure to please everyone from the casual beer drinker to the connoisseur. The staff at DBA is extremely knowledgeable and eager to get to know you and your beer tastes so that they can recommend the perfect selection at the best value.
6/18/2022 - Revised for clarification and Barnes Foundation Father's Day/Juneteenth event added. Juneteenth (June 19th) is now a national holiday and becoming another food-focused celebration and I’m all for it! I’m not from Texas, where the celebration originated, but the common thread woven in all Freedom Celebrations is soul food.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Jennifer Hower has owned Shearlogix in Schuylkill Haven for almost four years. She says this is the most expensive it's ever been to operate a salon. The everyday products her salon uses are not only pricier, they're harder to find. "Now, it's difficult to order...
COLLEGEVILLE PA – The “Bachelor Boys Band,” performing musical favorites that cover country, rock, and Motown funk, is the featured performer scheduled to appear Thursday (June 23, 2022) from 7-9 p.m. in the second installment of the borough summer concert series. The venue will be Community Park, at the corner of Park and West 3rd Avenue.
The Midway rides at the St. Anthony’s Italian Festival will not be operating on Sunday according to a post on the festival’s Facebook page. The post has generated hundreds of comments. Some of the comments are from some that are upset that they prepaid for the rides and others are asking why the rides will be closed.
