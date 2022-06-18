ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Free public transit passes for young adults in foster care system

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJct6_0gEg16Mw00

SAN DIEGO — A new pilot program will soon be offering free public transit fares for people aged 18 through 24 who have experienced the foster care system, traffic officials announced Friday.

Starting July 1, 2022 – December 31, 2023, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District are partnering to provide the PRONTO Extend pilot program , which aims to support and improve access to opportunity for former foster youth and young adults currently in foster care as they transition into more independent living, the MTS stated in a press release.

A study by CALYouth shows approximately 25% of youth exiting foster care in California experience homelessness.

“Young adults who have aged out of the foster care system face unique challenges as they enter adulthood,” said Nathan Fletcher, MTS Board Chair, and Chair, San Diego County Board of Supervisors. “Many of the transitional age youth don’t have social safety nets or financial support from their families. Our goal with the PRONTO Extend program is to offer additional resources to ease that transition from foster care to more independent living. Being able to have free transportation to school or jobs is an important stepping stone to help them succeed.”

Suspected shoplifters detained after freeway pursuit

Those who are eligible for the program get free access to MTS and NCTD fixed-route bus service, the Trolley, SPRINTER and COASTER, according to traffic officials. Passes will become available for use starting the month of July.

Eligible participants also must have one of the following current valid forms from the County of San Diego or other County jurisdiction:

  • Notice of Action form
  • Proof of Dependency/Wardship Letter

How to apply:

  • Online: sdmts.com/PRONTO-Extend
  • Via Mail or in-person delivery: 100 16th Street, San Diego CA 92101 Attn: PRONTO Extend Eligibility
  • Via Fax: 844-299-6369

For more information and full program guidelines, visit sdmts.com/PRONTO-Extend .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Data Dispels Rumors about San Diego's Homeless Population

SAN DIEGO - New data from this year's homeless count shows homeless people are not flocking to San Diego. For the past few years, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness has been asking people on the streets where they are from. In this year's count, 85 percent of those on the streets said they were living in San Diego before they became homeless. The data seeks to dispel the notion that homeless persons flock to the area because of laxed policies and available services.
SAN DIEGO, CA
osidenews.com

Feeding San Diego has several Oceanside locations for youth food program

Oceanside CA— This summer, Feeding San Diego is providing nutritious meals to youths in need as part of the Summer Food Service Program, a critical part of its hunger-relief services across San Diego County. SFSP provides vital support during the summer months to ensure that youths are getting the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
techbullion.com

San Diego County ADU

Recently, there has been a surge of interest in “accessory dwelling units” (ADUs), also known as “in-law apartments.” San Diego county ADU are similar to apartments but are typically attached to the main house rather than being standalone. They’re an excellent choice for people who want more space but don’t want to live in an apartment or condo. This article will tell you everything you need to know about ADUs in San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Traffic
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
iheart.com

Health Care Workers Plan Walk-Out

ESCONDIDO - Nurses and caregivers with Palomar Health in Northern San Diego County will walk off the job on Thursday. The union representing the workers is accusing the hospital's administration of bad faith bargaining and intentionally running several departments on skeleton crews, including intensive care and the emergency room. Contract negotiations have been going on for more than a year.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: How Vista Struck Out on Shelter

A few months ago, the city of Vista sent out a request for proposals from homeless service providers to open and run a shelter. But it failed to garner any bids. Those providers are telling us the city failed to help them see how it would pay for it or where it could possibly be located.
VISTA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fletcher
KPBS

New San Diego street vendor law takes effect June 22

San Diego’s sidewalk vending ordinance will change how, when and where street vendors can operate. District 2 Council Member Jen Campell led the push for the new rules. She said they strike a balance of improving health and safety while still providing economic opportunities for the vendors. “There became...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

What's Closed in San Diego County for Juneteenth

Several administration buildings across San Diego County will be closed Monday in observation of Juneteenth, the holiday on June 19th that marks the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. What is Juneteenth?. While Black people were proclaimed free on Jan. 1, 1863, with the Emancipation Proclamation, many remained...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Foster Parents#Independent Living#Transitional Age Youth#Homelessness#Calyouth#Mts Board Chair#Pronto Extend#Nctd
iheart.com

Some ADU Rules Changing in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego will now require parking for Accessory Dwelling Units in coastal communities. San Diego approved some of the loosest ADU rules in 2020, waving parking requirements for the new structures in an effort to address the housing crisis. But as the San Diego Union-Tribune reports, the California Coastal Commission pushed back and now the city will require developers to provide parking for new ADU construction in beach communities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS ANDERSON AND FLETCHER ASK STATE TO BOOST FUNDS FOR NOAH HOMES, SAVE HOUSING FOR INTELLECTUALY AND DEVELOPMENTALLY DISABLED ADULTS

June 19, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A change in the state’s funding formula threatens to force Noah Homes in Spring Valley to evict 40 percent of the residents it houses, all with intellectual and development disabilities (I/DD). Now San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson and Chairman Nathan Fletcher are joining forces to urge the state to change its policy.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Homeless
kusi.com

Supervisor Jim Desmond pushes to put 10 time felon behind bars permanently

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Jim Desmond is making a huge push to get a 10 time felon locked up permanently, instead of letting him free. The felon in question, Craig Blas, has been arrested, and then paroled and released a total of ten times since 2020. His most recent arrest was a probation violation in which they found a handgun magazine, 36 grams of methamphetamine, 235 fentanyl pills, 3.6 grams of powder fentanyl, a loaded magazine, a digital scale, and baggies consistent with the kind used to package illegal narcotics in the car.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy