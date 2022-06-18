4 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Honda CR-V, Not an HR-V

After the phenomenal success of Toyota’s RAV4 Hybrid in Europe and North America, Honda releases a new SUV which it hopes to be the answer that will end the RAV4 Hybrid. Leire Lobato calls it the “anti-RAV4 Hybrid” and It very well could be just that. Many times, we have covered the success of the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and how it is constantly winning over hearts with its gas mileage and reliability. However, an European auto news publisher says that success might come to an end.

CARS ・ 22 DAYS AGO