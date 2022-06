If there is one thing the Houston Rockets can expect from Jalen Green in his second season, it’s a better version of him. The young guard promised as much in his recent feature for the Rockets wherein he reflected on his first year in the NBA and what he has learned so far. The 20-year-old had a rather up-and-down rookie year, and it is safe to say he fell short when it comes to meeting the goals he set for himself.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO