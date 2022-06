KINGSPORT - Walter Riggins, 76, of Kingsport passed away Sunday afternoon, May 29, 2022, following a period of declining health. He was born in Greenville, SC and came to Kingsport in 1967 to work at Eastman, where he retired. Walter was involved in the early days of KYSA as a referee and coach. In addition, he was active in his church, having served as a deacon. He loved his church, DB football and soccer. Most of all, Walter was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He also loved his extended family and friends.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO