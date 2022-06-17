ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Talk of the Town – June 17

KTLO
 4 days ago

Listen as we visit with Janey Buck, President...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

KTLO

Lockeroom, Alley-White set for Tuesday action

American Legion baseball makes up the local Tuesday schedule with two of Mountain Home’s teams in action. The Lockeroom continues its home stand as Clinton comes in to Cooper Park. The first pitch at Lester White Field is scheduled for 5:30. One of Mountain Home’s junior squads will be...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Ronald Ehly, 76, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Ronald William Ehly of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on June 15, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 76. He was born on March 2, 1946, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of William and Louise Coil Ehly. Ron was a U.S. Army Veteran. Ron worked in private security throughout his life at various locations. He married Diane Peterson on June 12, 2006, in Superior, Wisconsin. Ron lived in Mountain Home since moving from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, in 2018. He enjoyed outdoor activities and loved to fish. Ron played the harp and mandolin and was novice woodcarver.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Michael Holcomb Irby, 64, Mountain Home

Michael Holcomb Irby, 64, passed away May 16, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida, as the result of severe injuries suffered in a tragic accident. Mike was born on March 4, 1958 to Mary Elizabeth Keyser and Holcomb Burton Irby in Mountain Home, where he attended elementary through high school. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1984 and applied those skills through a distinguished career as a structural, thermal and dynamic engineering analyst for aircraft and aerospace manufacturers.Mike’s quick wit, engaging personality and wide range of interests made him a wonderful brother, loyal friend and gracious host. He was smart, curious, fun loving and always learning.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Guy Michael Adkins, 56, Mountain Home (Conner)

Guy Michael Adkins, 56, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on December 11, 1965, in Flint, Michigan. He loved to fish and was an excellent horse trader who loved to wheel and deal. He was preceded in death by one brother, Shawn Adkins.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Debra Smith, 71, Mountain Home (Conner)

Debra Ann Wolf, 71, of Mountain Home Arkansas passed away June 8, 2022, at home with family at her side. She was Born November 5, 1950, in Kansas City Missouri to Joseph Wolf, Jr. and Shirley (Wangeman) Wolf, the oldest of four siblings. In the 1960s the family moved to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
ozarksfn.com

Giving History New Life

Restorations of the historic Jacob Wolf House near completion. For nearly 200 years, the Jacob Wolf House has stood as a witness to history. It’s only been in the last few years, however, that the true story of Jacob Wolf and his home has been shared with visitors – giving new life to history in the Ozarks.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Harrison woman crowned Miss Arkansas; MH woman named runner-up

A Harrison woman was crowned Miss Arkansas on Saturday, and a Mountain Home woman received the next highest honor. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, 25-year-old Ebony Mitchell received the crown from outgoing Miss Arkansas Whitney Williams at the Robinson Center in Little Rock, and 26-year-old Sydney Wendfeldt was the first runner-up.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Vera Mae Banning, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Vera Mae Banning of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 14, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 90. She was born October 9, 1931, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Theodore and Elizabeth Scheck Perry. She married Daniel on May 25, 1951, in Texas. Vera lived...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Early voting for runoff election ends Monday

The runoff election for various party nominations and other positions in Arkansas is scheduled for Tuesday. Monday is the final day for early voting. In Baxter County, early voting hours are during normal courthouse hours of weekdays from 8 to 4:30. The county’s early voting locations include the courthouse at 1 East Seventh Street, Twin Lakes Plaza at 759 U.S. Highway 62 East and the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters at 213 East Fifth Street in Mountain Home.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

“Good karma” pays off for Arkansas lottery winner

LAKEVIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man says he plans to retire early after winning $1 million. A Lakeview man, who wishes to remain anonymous, collected his prize Wednesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. The man’s wife purchased the winning ticket from Michael Gas...
LAKEVIEW, AR

