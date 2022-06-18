ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upton exits 1st game with Mariners after getting hit in head by pitch

By Tom Ruminski
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Mariners outfielder Justin Upton left the field with manager Scott Servais and two athletic trainers after taking a fastball to the head in the fifth inning against the...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

 

ClutchPoints

Padres star Manny Machado gets crucial update on ankle injury

The entire San Diego Padres fanbase was left holding its breath when superstar third baseman Manny Machado went down with an ankle injury in the first inning against the Rockies on Sunday. Machado was down in pain and needed the training staff to help him limp off the field. After undergoing X-rays on his ankle, the Padres have revealed that Machado is dealing with a sprained ankle, per Annie Heilbrunn.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Allen's first career MLB homers comes in A's loss to Mariners

Nick Allen is the shortstop of the future for the Athletics but he never will be mistaken for Fernando Tatis Jr., Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor or any other power bat who mans the position. Allen, who currently is Oakland's No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline, has hit 12 homers in...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets recall Dominic Smith

With teams cutting their pitching staffs down to 13 on Monday, the Mets announced that they have recalled first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith from Triple-A Syracuse and placed righty Seth Lugo on the paternity list. Another arm will have to be sent out once Lugo returns from the paternity list later this week.
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 6/19/2022

The Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners will conclude a five-game series at T-Mobile Park on Sunday afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Angels-Mariners prediction and pick. The Angels swept the doubleheader against the Mariners on Saturday. They won the first game 4-2. Mike Trout delivered when the Angels needed him, blasting a two-run home […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 6/19/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Kennedy's grand slam powers D-backs over Twins for 7-1 win

PHOENIX (AP) — The best swing of Buddy Kennedy's short big league career is one that wasn't supposed to happen. The Diamondbacks rookie smashed a grand slam on a three-ball, no-strike count after forgetting to look at the third base coach for the take sign, and it led Arizona to a 7-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

2 fans just leveled up the homemade baseball snack game at Orioles-Rays

Two fans attending the June 17 game between the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays brought Ziploc bags filled with spaghetti inside Camden Yards. At a baseball game, you are bound to see some unique snacks that are sold inside of an MLB stadium. But one couple decided to get a little bit creative inside Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Crawford exits with knee contusion after home plate collision

It takes a lot to get Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford out of a game, but a nasty collision in the fourth inning vs. the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Tuesday night had him headed back to the clubhouse with a left knee contusion. Crawford tagged from third on Luis...
MLB
MLB

Fielder flabbergasted by slow-mo: 'I really thought I caught it'

SAN DIEGO -- Josh Rojas held up the baseball confidently. He was sure he caught it. Third-base umpire Will Little looked at home-plate umpire Adrian Johnson and patted his chest to let Johnson know that he saw the play and would make the call. He then raised his fist to signal out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theScore

Story powers Red Sox to 15th win in last 19 games

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park, Christian Vázquez added a solo shot for a key run in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Tuesday night. Boston, wearing unusual yellow jerseys with blue trim,...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

MLB fans wonder how overturned call was ever missed

At times, it seems that the only thing instant replay is good for is slowing games down. But on Tuesday, we saw the good of instant replay, thanks to an abysmal original call. In the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game with the Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants lead-off man Luis González hit a flyball to the outfield that appeared deep enough to easily score Brandon Crawford from third base. Atlanta outfielder Michael Harris II came up with a strong throw, though, and threw Crawford out at the plate — at least according to home plate umpire Shane Livensparger.
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

Report: Ramsey had shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for season

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey underwent shoulder surgery Tuesday, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Ramsey, who played through tears in both his shoulders last season, is expected to be ready for the start of the 2022 campaign, added Rapoport. The 27-year-old posted a photo Tuesday on...
NFL
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 180 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .227 batting average with a .604 OPS, 2 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Looking back at the longest home winning streak in Yankees history

When Anthony Rizzo homered to win Thursday night’s game against the Rays, it extended a streak for this year’s Yankee team. The walk-off gave the Yankees their 14th straight home win, the longest such run for the franchise since 1961. They have not lost in the Bronx since May 23rd, when they dropped a game to the Orioles, of all teams.
BRONX, NY

