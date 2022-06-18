Upton exits 1st game with Mariners after getting hit in head by pitch

At times, it seems that the only thing instant replay is good for is slowing games down. But on Tuesday, we saw the good of instant replay, thanks to an abysmal original call. In the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game with the Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants lead-off man Luis González hit a flyball to the outfield that appeared deep enough to easily score Brandon Crawford from third base. Atlanta outfielder Michael Harris II came up with a strong throw, though, and threw Crawford out at the plate — at least according to home plate umpire Shane Livensparger.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO