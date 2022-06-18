ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Pete Alonso's big night leads to MVP chants: 'This guy's unbelievable'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOlIz_0gEfxV9600

Pete Alonso collected two hits, blasted a grand slam, and heard “MVP” chants from the Citi Field crowd in Friday’s win over the Marlins.

“That was a really fun moment,” Alonso said. “I'm glad other people think that. That's really cool. That was really, really special.”

The Mets fans aren’t the only ones who think Alonso deserves that high a praise. He now has 19 home runs on the season, second most in the majors entering the evening, and those who watch him play every day know the curtain call he received was warranted.

“Oh my God,” Carlos Carrasco said. “This guy's unbelievable, man…he’s a lot of fun to have behind me. I think he’s gonna have a really good season.”

