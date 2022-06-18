ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees blast off for eight-run inning after late arrival in Toronto

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

The Yankees arrived in Toronto in the early hours of Friday morning, and many figured Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays could bring the end of their seven-game winning streak with fatigue playing a factor.

Instead, the Bombers served up another reminder of why they’re the best team in baseball in the form of an eight-run inning highlighted by a grand slam by Anthony Rizzo.

“It’s a special group,” Aaron Boone said. “Today could have easily been one of those days and it would have been understandable. It was a grind getting here…just went out there put up a huge inning.

“Just a really good effort to start this road trip.”

Joey Gallo, Giancarlo Stanton, and DJ LeMahieu also got in on the home run fun, helping the Yanks build even more of a cushion while starting their 13-game stretch, that many believed would be their first true test of the season, a perfect 4-0.

So much for jet lag.

“Everyone just put up a lot of really good at-bats,” Boone said. “Huge effort again on a tough travel night to begin this stretch.”

