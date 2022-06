Romanian tennis player Andreea Prisacariu, 22, acknowledged Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are true legends of the game but added it is Novak Djokovic who will always be the No. 1 for her. 310th-ranked Prisacariu, who is mainly playing the lower-level events, says Djokovic has always been a great source of inspiration for her as she is hoping to elevate her game to another level and establish herself on the WTA Tour.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO