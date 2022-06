Colby Moore is bringing his marketing and communications skills to Clarkesville as the city’s new Main Street director. “My first goal will be to just learn,” Moore said. “I want to really learn from the council and the mayor and the city manager and the existing business owners. My first priority is going to be reaching out to the existing business owners and see what they need and how I can help and help support their needs and their passions in the city. I think that'll take a while to get to learn all that.”

