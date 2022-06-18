UCLA Men's Basketball Connects With Top Recruits to Open Unlimited Contact Period
College coaches are allowed to make unlimited calls and texts to recruits as of June 15, and the Bruins are extremely active.
The Bruins had already started to zero in on a handful of rising high school juniors, but the staff will now be able to go all in on their biggest recruiting targets.
Per NCAA rules, Wednesday marked the first day of the unlimited contact period for college coaches and prospective class of 2024 recruits. UCLA men's basketball has been busy since the clock struck midnight on June 15, contacting at least two dozen of the top prospects across the country.
Some of the recruits already have offers from the Bruins, while others have caught the staff's eye more recently.
All Bruins has compiled a list of the players who have publicly talked about hearing from UCLA since Wednesday, complete with stats, measurables and recruiting rankings.
High School: Hillcrest Prep (AZ)
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 190 pounds
247Sports Composite: Five-Star, No. 6 SF, No. 2 AZ, No. 22 overall
Stats: 21.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.5 steals per game
Offers: Stony Brook, UMass, Arizona State, UC Santa Barbara, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Nevada, Florida, TCU, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, UNLV, Illinois, Kansas, Texas Tech, Memphis, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Baylor, Rutgers, Texas A&M, LSU
High School: Little Rock Central (AR)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 205 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unranked (247Sports Four-Star, No. 36 overall)
Offers: Arkansas, Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Auburn, Mississippi State
High School: St. Rita (IL)
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 210 pounds
247Sports Composite: Five-Star, No. 5 C, No. 1 IL, No. 27 overall
Stats: 11.7 points, 10.4 rebounds per game
Offers: DePaul, Florida Howard, Illinois, Iowa, LSU, Northern Illinois, Providence, Siena, Western Illinois, Wisconsin
High School: Fountain Valley (CA)
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 190 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unranked (247Sports Four-Star, No. 24 overall)
Offers: Arizona, Long Beach State, San Diego State, UNLV, USC, Xavier
High School: Park Center (MN)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unranked
Offers: West Virginia
High School: Eastside Catholic (WA)
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 225 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unranked (247Sports Four-Star, No. 61 overall)
Offers: Colorado, Montana, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
High School: Wasatch Academy (UT)
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 205 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unranked
Stats: 18.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.1 blocks per game
Offers: BYU, UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara
High School: Curtis (WA)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unranked (247Sports Four-Star, No. 42 overall)
Stats: 17.8 points per game
Offers: Cal Poly, Fresno State, Montana, Oregon State, Portland, San Francisco, Southern Utah, Washington, Washington State
High School: Sierra Canyon (CA)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 180 pounds
247Sports Composite: Five-Star, No. 3 SG, No. 1 CA, No. 4 overall
Stats: 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists
Offers: Arizona State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Oregon, Texas, UCLA, Washington
High School: Archbishop Stepinac (NY)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 165 pounds
247Sports Composite: Five-Star, No. 2 PG, No. 2 NY, No. 13 overall
Stats: 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 steals per game
Offers: Bryant, UConn, Fordham, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Rider, Siena, St. John's, TCU, UCLA, Virginia Tech
High School: Grayson (GA)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 180 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unranked
Offers: Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Florida, Purdue, LSU, Arizona State, Georgia State
High School: Cardinal Hayes (NY)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 170 pounds
247Sports Composite: Five-Star, No. 1 SG, No. 1 NY, No. 2 overall
Stats: 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists
Offers: UConn, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, St. John's, UCLA
High School: Walnut Hills (OH)
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 210 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 10 PF, No. 1 OH, No. 60 overall
Offers: Cincinnati, Dayton, Kansas State, Miami (OH), Ohio, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, West Virginia, Xavier
High School: Dream City Christian (AZ)
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 215 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unranked
Offers: Arizona State, Oregon, UC Santa Barbara
High School: Compass Prep (AZ)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 170 pounds
247Sports Composite: Five-Star, No. 4 SG, No. 1 AZ, No. 9 overall
Offers: Arizona State, Cal Poly, Georgetown, Oklahoma State, UCLA, USC, Wake Forest
High School: West Nottingham Academy (MD)
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 210 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 6 C, No. 3 MD, No. 31 overall
Offers: Baylor, UConn, DePaul, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Norfolk State, Ohio State, South Carolina Upstate, St. John's, Syracuse, UCLA
High School: Bishop Gorman (NV)
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 150 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unranked (247Sports Four-Star, No. 48 overall)
Offers: Arizona State, Creighton, St. John's, Toledo, UNLV
High School: Hillcrest Prep (AZ)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unranked
Stats: 10.3 points, 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals per game
Offers: Arizona State, FIU, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iona, Manhattan, NJIT, Robert Morris, St. Bonaventure, St. Francis, TCU, Utah State, Washington State
High School: Waxahachie Faith Family Academy (TX)
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 205 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unranked (ESPN Four-Star, No. 50 overall)
Offers: Kansas State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Troy
High School: Pinkston (TX)
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 180 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 9 SG, No. 3 TX, No. 29 overall
Stats: 17.7 points per game
Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Houston, Jackson State, Lamar, LSU, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Troy, Tulsa, South Florida, UT Arlington, Washington State
High School: Hudson Catholic (NJ)
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 170 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 5 PG, No. 4 NJ, No. 42 overall
Offers: Auburn, UConn, LSU, Maryland, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John's, UCLA
High School: Modesto Christian (CA)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 170 pounds
247Sports Composite: Five-Star, No. 5 SG, No. 3 CA, No. 15 overall
Stats: 23.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists blocks, 1.5 steals per game
Offers: California, Illinois, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Ole Miss, Southern Utah, Texas Tech, USC, Washington, Washington State
High School: Lone Star (TX)
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 175 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 11 SF, No. 4 TX, No. 38 overall
Offers: Houston, Iowa, Kansas State, Lamar, LSU, Oklahoma State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech
High School: Libery (NV)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 150 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 6 PG, No. 2 NV, No. 45 overall
Stats: 13.3 points, 5.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals per game
Offers: LSU, UNLV, Washington State
