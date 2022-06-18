William R. Weaver (1923-2022)

William R. Weaver, a mechanical engineer and leader in plastics tooling who had an early role in the legendary Corvette’s development and later became a Libbey-Owens-Ford Co executive, died June 11 at Ohio Living Swan Creek. He was 99.

He had not recovered from recent mini-strokes, said his son, Rob Weaver.

Mr. Weaver, formerly of River Road in South Toledo, was a senior vice president of L-O-F and president of Modern Tools, which had become an L-O-F corporate division. British glassmaker Pilkington PLC acquired L-O-F in 1986 and afterward spun off several corporate divisions, including Modern Tools. Mr. Weaver for a time in the 1990s was part of a management group that bought Modern Tools.

Back to its founding as the independent Modern Pattern & Plastics, the entity made molds, dies, and patterns for the plastics industry and special tooling for use by auto, furniture, and glass makers. It became a subsidiary of glassmaker L-O-F in the 1960s.

An Army Air Corps first lieutenant in World War II, Mr. Weaver attended Purdue University on the GI Bill and received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. He first worked as an engineer for the E.W. Bliss Co. and then for his father-in-law, Fred Schill, at Modern Pattern & Plastics, in time becoming a manager and an owner.

Mr. Weaver told a 1954 meeting of the Press Metal Institute in New York that new opportunities for the metal industry would emerge as inexpensively fabricated plastic tools were used on experimental projects too expensive to try with machined metal tools.

He’d already taken part in an experiment that has endured: General Motors had contracted with Modern Pattern & Plastics to make body molds for the nascent Corvette. In 2003, the sports car’s 50th anniversary, Mr. Weaver told The Blade that the startup was so rushed, he had to meet two auto-company representatives in a near-downtown Toledo restaurant to review plans at 2 a.m. because they had a meeting at GM later that morning.

He was offered 1953 Corvette No. 9 for $2,400, but declined.

“I was raising a young family and the last thing I needed was a fiberglass sports car,” he recalled in 2003.

He received the plastics tool industry’s first Man of the Year award in 1967. By then he already had been first chairman of the Detroit chapter of the Society of the Plastics Industry and was the group’s Midwest chairman.

When L-O-F in the 1960s bought Modern Pattern & Plastics — later renamed Modern Tools — he remained its president. His corporate roles included serving as president and general manager of the subsidiary L-O-F Engineered Products, which manufactured molded products and specialized tooling for the plastics industry.

He had at least 20 patents to his name.

“He was very creative, and he was an outstanding engineer,” his son said. “He had a good business head as well. He was five years ahead of the competition with technology.”

He was a mentor to others in his field, and more than 25 men who had worked for him successfully started their own manufacturing businesses.

“He told me that is what he was most proud of: of all his accomplishments,” his daughter Barb Luther said.

Born March 11, 1923, to Freda and Ray Weaver, Mr. Weaver was a 1941 graduate of DeVilbiss High School, where he lettered in football and basketball.

He served in the European Theater during World War II as an Air Corps navigator, including aboard a plane that dropped 101st Airborne parachutists on D-Day at Ste.-Mere-Eglise, the first French town liberated by Allied soldiers.

Speaking in 2009 to American Legion Post 335 in Maumee as D-Day’s 65th anniversary approached, he described the lights flashing from 1,000 troop carrier planes with 17,000 paratroopers aboard, a scene resembling Christmas. With 5,000 ships below in the English Channel, “it was an unimaginable sight.”

He had been a longtime member of the former Zion United Methodist Church in South Toledo. He formerly served on the board of what is now ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania. He was a longtime member of Inverness Club and of the Rotary Club of Toledo.

He and the former Ruth Schill married Aug. 23, 1947. She died Jan. 17, 2014.

Surviving are his daughters, Barbara Luther and Kathryn Lampos; son, Robert Weaver; sister, Janet Garwood; eight grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church, Perrysburg, with services to follow starting at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by Walter Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to Grace United Methodist Church, where he was a member, for its missions ministry.