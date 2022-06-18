ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor Field Spray Park to Open Next Week

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 4 days ago
Huntington will open another spray park next week, this one at Manor Field Park.

The Manor Field Spray Park, with 4,950 square feet in area with 2,520 square feet of active play,

features push-button technology for efficient water use. The spray park’s sports theme includes basketball, tennis, soccer, football and baseball spray apparatus, including an oversized baseball-themed bucket, which collects water until it tips over, drenching the entire pad around it.

For this season, the spray park will be open to Huntington residents for free with photo identification as proof of residency. Next season, the spray park will be open to residents with resident recreation photo ID Cards (children under 13 years old will be able to use the spray park if accompanying parent/guardian shows a resident recreation photo ID card), which may be purchased at Town Hall in the Parks and Recreation Department (Room 103) Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, call (631) 351-3089 for information. Recreation ID Cards may also be purchased at the Dix Hills Ice Rink, call for hours, (631) 462-5883. This summer, non-residents may enter the park only if they are accompanied by a resident with photo identification.

“The children of Huntington Station will now have a first-class spray park in their backyard, in addition to a brand-new playground and turf field that athletes of all ages can enjoy,” said Supervisor Ed Smyth.

The Manor Park facility will become the second in town; the Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo Memorial Spray Park at Elwood Park opened in 2018 and was named for the NYPD sergeant, who was shot and killed in 2016.

