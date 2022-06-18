Nobody hurt in McKeesport fire

Story by Curtis Walsh- Beaver Couny Radio. June 21, 2022 5 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) A fire broke out on the 500 block of 7th Avenue in New Brighton Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses say they saw the fire start in the rear of the house and saw at least one person run out of the residence. Numerous emergency responder crews from around the county responded to fight the blaze. Flames could be seen escaping the top floor of the house and heavy smoke filled the area. We have not learned of any injuries at this time. Crews had the fire out around 5 PM. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

NEW BRIGHTON, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO