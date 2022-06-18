ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE: Goalie from Duxbury leads Notre Dame Academy into state final

By Eric McHugh, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

WALPOLE – Checking in with the Notre Dame Academy lacrosse team and we can report that, yes, things are going quite well.

"We've worked so hard, and it's finally all coming together," sophomore midfielder Jane Hilsabeck said. "We're putting all the puzzle pieces together."

One big puzzle piece on display Friday was senior goalie Raegan White, who made seven saves in a 15-4 win over Duxbury in the Division 2 state semifinals.

More: Scores, times and stories: Find our coverage from all the MIAA state championships here

"She was locked in from the moment we got here," Hilsabeck said. "She did amazing."

"She stood on her head today," agreed NDA coach Meredith Frank McGinnis. "She's been fabulous all season. I would expect nothing less. She is the quarterback of our defense, the backbone. When she's on, she's on, and it gives us a huge lift. She was consistent for 50 minutes. It was fabulous."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LF7m7_0gEfq0nB00

Stonewalling any opponent in a state semifinal would be cause for celebration. That White lives in Duxbury – she's the lone town resident on NDA's 25-player roster – made it just a little bit sweeter.

"We talked about that," Frank McGinnis said with a smile. "Let the nerves go and just stand tall and play and that's exactly what she did."

More: HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE: Billerica uses last-second goal to stun Duxbury in Div. 2 semis

White transferred to NDA as a sophomore, lost that first season to the pandemic and has been a staple in goal for two years now.

"I think Duxbury has always been a rival of NDA, but just getting to play and be on this side (of the rivalry) is great," she said. "It's super exciting."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mMld_0gEfq0nB00

No. 4 Duxbury (15-7) actually struck first in this one as Ayla Abban opened the scoring 2:20 into the game. The next time the Dragons scored was with 3:08 left in the first half. They trailed 8-2 at that point as White gobbled up any stray shots that happened to get through to her.

More: History makers and more: Vote for the High School Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week

"I thought she was amazing today," Duxbury coach Kelly Jurgens said of White. "I thought she made some key stops when she needed to."

"I did feel like I was on point today," White said. "It's all about stepping on the field with the right headspace, the right mentality, keeping yourself up. I let a few (goals) in and I'm just (telling myself), '(Get the) next one, next play, brush it off.' That's what keeps me going."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CqGed_0gEfq0nB00

Top-seeded NDA (20-4) will keep going, into Monday's Division 2 state final. The Cougars will square off against No. 3 Bedford (17-4) at Babson College in Wellesley at 5 p.m. NDA will be aiming for its first state crown since capturing the Division 1 title in 2019. The Cougars also won in 2013.

"That obviously has been our biggest goal," White said. "It's just coming (closer) to reality now. We're all super stoked and excited about it."

Hilsabeck, who lives in Hingham, led NDA with four goals. Reilly Walsh, a junior from Walpole, added a hat trick, and the Cougars got two goals each from Emma Connerty, a freshman from Hanover; Siobhan Colin, a sophomore from Canton; and Hannah Evans, a senior from Hull. Junior Alexa Kenney (Milton) and senior Isabela Taylor (Hingham), who are cousins, each had single goals.

More: Together, this trio's family connection chases NDA lacrosse title for first and only time

NDA led 8-3 at halftime, and seven different players had found the net.

"That's our theme for our offense this year; if you're going to set foot into my attack you'd better be a threat," Frank McGinnis said of the balanced scoring. "You'd better be confident at putting the ball in the net. I think they did a really nice job of that today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPWVT_0gEfq0nB00

Along with her two goals, Colin was a vacuum for any balls that hit the turf, saving multiple NDA possessions.

"She's been tremendous for us," Frank McGinnis said. "She is not afraid to go to goal, she is not afraid to get in on defense or make whatever play is necessary. She's just everywhere."

Colin gave NDA an 8-1 with 5:22 left in the first half. Duxbury closed the half with back-to-back scores, from Bella Fisher and Abban, and took a little bit of momentum into intermission.

A couple of additional goals to start the second half, and the Dragons might have had something going.

"That was kind of our mindset," Abban said. "It didn't go that way but we had momentum at the end of the first (half) and we were going to try to carry it over."

Instead, NDA opened the second half with a 6-0 run that put the game out of reach.

"We had some mental errors and some costly turnovers at the end of the half and I think we were letting fatigue set in," Frank McGinnis said. "We just had to regain our focus and our mental toughness and not make some of those errors. We needed to regain the momentum, and I think we did a good job of that to start the second half."

"It was so important," Hilsabeck said of the instant reply. "Coach told us we had to put (the game) away as soon as the second half started. That's what we did. We sent a message right from the beginning."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVzce_0gEfq0nB00

Fisher had Duxbury's lone goal of the second half, with 8:18 remaining.

The Dragons had lost in the second round in six straight tournaments before stringing together three wins to make it to the semis this year.

"This has been an incredible season for us," Jurgens said. "To be honest, that was a very talented (NDA) team and we did our best. They should hold their heads up high. They kept fighting until the very end. So I'm super proud of them."

Graduation will claim several Duxbury starters, including attackers Fisher and Campbell Johnston, goalie Katie Geis and defensive stalwarts Anna Sovik and Liz Delia.

"Even though the senior class was loaded with talent, we do have some underclassmen who are ready and hungry to prove their worth," Jurgens said. "I'm excited to see what they can bring next season."

