A young woman was stabbed to death in broad daylight outside her university in northern Egypt, with a suspect who police say is a fellow student in custody. Egypt has been shocked by the murder of Naira Ashraf Abdel Qader, who was killed in front of horrified onlookers and in full view of security cameras. Images of her body have spread on social media after she was repeatedly stabbed in her neck and torso outside the entrance of Mansoura University.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 HOURS AGO