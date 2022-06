Carla Esparza seems destined to see Zhang Weili as her next opponent, but the champion believes her past opponent, Marina Rodriguez, has earned her shot. Currently ranked No. 3 in the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) rankings, Rodriguez’s last defeat came against the now-champion, Esparza, via a super-competitive split decision in July 2020. Esparza is the only blemish on Rodriguez’s otherwise perfect record (16-1-2) and she’s since won four fights in a row against top 10 ranked opponents.

UFC ・ 5 HOURS AGO