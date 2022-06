OTTAWA – Over $2 million dollars will be coming to North Central Illinois to be used to rehabilitate and rebuild 40 homes. The Community Development Block Grant Program has awarded $550,000 to four communities in the area to repair and rehab ten home each. The city of Marseilles, Ottawa, Spring Valley and Streator will each have finances available to help provide residents with safe and sanitary living conditions and help to stabilize neighborhoods and affordable housing in the community. The program is only eligible to cities with less than 50,000 in population and counties with less than 200,000 residents.

