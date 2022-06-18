Diamondbacks use long ball, small ball to thump Twins in series opener

Jordan Luplow's two home runs led the Diamondbacks to a series-opening 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins Friday night at Chase Field, in the Twins' first visit to Phoenix in 11 years.

Luplow hit the fifth and sixth home runs of his career against Minnesota, the first a two-run shot to left field in the first inning and the second a solo home run two innings later. He got the start in left field with David Peralta getting a break, and paced an opportunistic Diamondbacks offense against Twins starter Devin Smeltzer.

Nine of Luplow's 17 hits this season are home runs, and 11 are for extra bases.

"Obviously, trying to hit extra base hits. That's kind of why I'm in the lineup and you know, sometimes it works out that more of them are homers and doubles," Luplow said. "But, you know, I'm not over there trying to swing away and fall over."

Luplow's batting average is .183 but his OPS is an above-average .782.

"He just does the little things during an at bat that allow me to think that he's under control and controlling the zone. You know he's doing a lot right," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said of Luplow. "He's getting on base still. He's slugging. And I just think if you were to give him a full body of work at the end of the year, everything would iron out and that average would be in a much better spot, because he's always on the baseball and swings at a lot of good pitches."

Arizona's three-run rally in the fourth inning was the difference after Luplow's home runs. A walk and a single started things off, then No. 8 hitter Jake Hager caught the American League Central Division-leading Twins off guard with a bunt toward third base.

Smeltzer fielded it but with the Twins shifted over, no one was there to cover third base, and Smeltzer uncorked a wild throw up the first base line for an error. Designated hitter Buddy Kennedy, making his major league debut after being called up from Triple-A Reno, scored from second base and Alek Thomas sprinted home with a second run on the play.

After a sacrifice bunt, Hager scored on Carson Kelly's single to make the score 6-2. Kelly, batting leadoff to start a game for just the seventh time in his career, had two hits.

"That was impressive and you know, it's showing the diversity of our offense," Luplow said of the bunting success. "It's cool to see guys put pressure on the defense."

Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner had to wiggle out of serious trouble in each of the first three innings. The Twins left multiple runners in scoring position, and managed just two runs against Bumgarner despite several hard-hit balls.

"He was just missing and making mistakes, he limited those mistakes from the third through the sixth (innings) and started mixing some secondary stuff," Lovullo said of Bumgarner.

Bumgarner had received zero runs of support in each of his previous three starts, all losses. But the Diamondbacks helped him on Friday with all seven runs scored while he was in the game.

"That does make it a lot easier. Seriously though, I know the offense can't put up seven runs every game but when you've got a three- or four-run lead. It's a little bit different mentality out there," Bumgarner said.

Minnesota's Byron Buxton opened the game with a solo home run high into the left-field seats. But Bumgarner made it through six innings to improve to 3-6 and win for the first time since May 10, striking out three and allowing the two runs on nine hits.

Kennedy slapped a single through the right side of the infield in the bottom of the fifth inning for his first career big league hit. Kennedy said he planned to give the ball from his milestone to his parents.

Hager replaced Ketel Marte at second base and made the most of his opportunity. His RBI single gave the Diamondbacks a five-run lead in the fifth.

Marte was out of the lineup due to a left hamstring issue , and underwent an MRI exam on Friday afternoon.

