ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Buxton homers, but Twins drop opener to Diamondbacks

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3UoK_0gEfo6ab00

A rough night for Devin Smeltzer led to a 7-2 loss in the desert.

Byron Buxton blasted a leadoff home run but a pair of bombs from Jordan Luplow and a high-wire act from Madison Bumgarner helped the Arizona Diamondbacks defeat the Minnesota Twins 7-2 on Friday night.

The Twins got off to a great start when Buxton sent Bumgarner's second pitch of the game 446 feet for his 19th home run of the season, but outside of Jose Miranda's RBI single in the third inning, the Twins couldn't break the game open.

That left the door open for Luplow, who smashed a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo home run in the third to give Arizona a 3-2 lead.

Luplow's homers were the beginning of a rough night for Devin Smeltzer, who allowed seven runs (six earned) through 4.1 innings and helped two runs score on a throwing error.

Although Buxton, Miranda, Gary Sanchez and Luis Arraez enjoyed multi-hit games at the plate, the Twins were never able to chip into the lead and dropped the opener of a three-game series.

The Twins will try and even things up on Saturday night when Dylan Bundy takes the mound against Luke Weaver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Sydney Schwartz earns 2022 Miss Softball title; Maddox Mihalakis is Mr. Baseball

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota high school sports season came ended with the last lacrosse game Saturday. But for those who play on the diamond, there were still some awards to give out. The Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball banquet was held Sunday at Target Field in Minneapolis. This year's winners came from the southwest suburbs of the Twin Cities. Miss Softball was awarded to Chanhassen's star pitcher Sydney Schwartz. She will play for the University of Minnesota next year. Mr. Baseball honors went to Maddox Mihalakis of Hopkins High School. He's on his was to play for the Arizona Wildcats in 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, MN
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Mound, MN
City
Jordan, MN
City
Phoenix, AZ
MLB

Here are the All-Star Ballot standings so far

The races to determine who will advance to Phase 2 of the fan voting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard are starting to take shape. The first round of voting will determine two of the All-Star starters -- the top vote-getter in each league -- and which players will advance to the final round of the fan voting for the All-Star Game, which takes place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Luke Weaver
Person
Jordan Luplow
Person
Devin Smeltzer
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Homer
Person
Byron Buxton
FanSided

Dodgers have a Craig Kimbrel problem that could haunt them

Following their 5-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on June 19, it is evident that the Los Angeles Dodgers have a Craig Kimbrel problem. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians faced off on June 19 to take the three-game series, as they split the first two contests. Both teams were tied entering the ninth inning, and the Dodgers called upon relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel to keep the score intact.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi
Yardbarker

The Mets need to trade for this pair of Tigers relievers

The Mets have been an absolute force so far this season, holding the best record in the National League and second-best in the whole MLB. This, for the most part, has been done without star pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, as both have picked up injuries early in the season. The offseason acquisitions have really solidified the offense and made the Mets one of the most dangerous lineups in the league.
QUEENS, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Looking back at the longest home winning streak in Yankees history

When Anthony Rizzo homered to win Thursday night’s game against the Rays, it extended a streak for this year’s Yankee team. The walk-off gave the Yankees their 14th straight home win, the longest such run for the franchise since 1961. They have not lost in the Bronx since May 23rd, when they dropped a game to the Orioles, of all teams.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Absurd Oneil Cruz Throw

Oneil Cruz has finally arrived. The Pittsburgh Pirates promoted the shortstop on Monday, and he's instantly made his mark. During the third inning, Cruz fired a 96.7-mph laser to first base to retire Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. It was the hardest throw by an infielder all season. Not even...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: MLB Pitcher Was Told To Remove His Wedding Ring

As the MLB continues its crackdown on foreign substances for pitchers, umpires informed Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft that he would have to remove the wedding ring on his glove hand. According to the Cincinnati pitcher, it's a rule Major League Baseball just started enforcing Friday. The first base umpire comes...
MLB
FanSided

White Sox fans are upset about this weak Astros home run

The Chicago White Sox surrendered a home run to Houston Astros designated hitter J.J. Matijevic on June 19 that would only count in a small number of ballparks. The Chicago White Sox won four of their previous five games entering Sunday Night Baseball on June 19. They faced off against the Houston Astros looking to take the series. They seemingly had an advantage, as Yordan Alvarez was not in the lineup as he dealt with a hand injury.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Red Sox honor Albert Pujols with all-time classy gesture at Fenway

Just days after Manny Machado of the Padres suggested teams weren’t doing right by Cardinals legend Albert Pujols on his farewell tour, the Red Sox took things up a notch. David Ortiz made a surprise appearance. Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Michael Wacha all gave Pujols a hug. And the Red Sox provided him with the No. 5 from the Green Monster itself.
BOSTON, MA
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
355
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy