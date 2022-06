After a solid 8-5 record back in 2019 in head coach Scott Satterfield’s first season at the helm, the Louisville Cardinals have fallen on hard times. They’ve won a combined 10 games in the last two seasons. Satterfield and the Cardinals are looking to change that- both now and in the future. On Monday, the Cardinals continued their strong recruiting in the 2023 class by landing five-star running back Rueben Owens, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

