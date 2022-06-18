ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Sharon Kennedy: Running for cover in Washington

By Sharon Kennedy
The Sault News
The Sault News
 4 days ago
Which one of us will ever forget the images of our politicians hiding on the floor between rows of chairs in the Senate Chamber, quaking with fear and reaching for gas masks?

Jan. 6 should be a reminder that the people we send to Washington are merely human like the rest of us. When faced with a raging mob intent upon disrupting the ballot count and causing physical harm, the politicians ran for cover. Can you name one member who stood his/her ground and was willing to face the insurrectionists? I certainly can’t, but the sight of them being chauffeured to safety is emblazoned in my brain.

I wonder how many sought counseling after such an horrific ordeal. Which members continue to suffer from PTSD? Do they have recurring nightmares, and are they fearful of entering the Capitol? In their rush to seek a secure hiding place, they forgot everything except saving their own hides. They even forgot about the all-important ballot box as they were being scurried to safety. Although some children were present as guests of their parents, most individuals under siege that day were adults.

They expected to be protected by the Capitol police and other law enforcement. Can you imagine the outrage that would have resulted if 19 armed officers had milled around a hallway and ignored the politicians’ cries for help? What if aid had refused to come because the situation was too dangerous and the politicians were on their own? What if no one had escorted the Vice President to a bunker but had left him to fend for himself? Would he be alive today?

It should be obvious I’m drawing a comparison between the events in Washington on Jan. 6 and in Uvalde, TX on May 24. It took me a few weeks to decide how I wanted to broach this subject. Then I received an email saying June is PTSD awareness month, and the answer became clear. The majority of our senators and representatives are old. Even if they have PTSD, they might not recognize it.

Older people often have a variety of physical and mental ailments. PTSD might not be as obvious as Alzheimer’s or rheumatoid arthritis or clinical depression. This is not to downplay the seriousness of post-traumatic stress disorder, but only to point out that Washington politicians have vast resources at their disposal for this condition as well as all the others.

However, what about the children of Uvalde who survived the carnage? How will their parents and caregivers reassure them it’s safe to return to school regardless of where classes are held? How many years will it take to calm the startle response when a car backfires? When will they lose the fear of being shot in a classroom, church, grocery store, mosque or Walmart? Will the young survivors ever trust law enforcement again?

The youngsters had no one to escort them to a safe place. If the people hired to protect politicians had declined to do so and if Pence had been hung or Pelosi shot, what would have been the response from their peers? I imagine something more concrete than a moment of silence and announcing, “Our prayers and thoughts are with you.”

Maybe, maybe not. Regretfully, that, too, is human nature. We tend to resume our daily activities and forget the trauma and PTSD children involved in any mass shooting will carry for a lifetime.

— To contact Sharon Kennedy, send her an email at authorsharonkennedy.com. Kennedy's latest book, “The SideRoad Kids: Tales from Chippewa County,” is available from her, Amazon, or Audible.

Comments / 2

VictoriaRosa
4d ago

Chickens. They were NOT in danger. If Trump had actually called for an insurrection I guarantee you, they would still be occupying

Reply
2
The Sault News

The Sault News

