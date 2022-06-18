SRQ DAILY Jun 18, 2022

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Christine Robinson
Cover picture for the article"Through the Here4YOUth Initiative of Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, a collaborative consortium of human service organizations lead a unified system of care for children and families." [Argus] School Board needs to respect involved parents and supportive community. Christine Robinson, Christine@argusfoundation.org. The Superintendent’s contract...

srqmagazine.com

Give OUT Day An Opportunity to Support ALSO Youth

Give OUT Day is a month-long fundraising campaign culminating on June 30, the only national day of giving for the LGBTQ+ community. Last year Give OUT Day raised over $1.9 million for LGBTQ+ nonprofits! Give OUT Day is hosted by Horizons Foundation, the world's first LGBTQ+ community foundation. Give OUT Day 2022 takes place during Pride Month. While Give OUT Day itself is Thursday, June 30, donors can give any time starting June 1. Donations throughout all of Pride Month count toward the prizes for nonprofits. Why Support ALSO Youth During Pride Month? ALSO Youth needs your support now more than ever. In recent months, there have been countless attempts to disenfranchise our youth and the LGBTQ+ population in Florida at large. The services we offer are designed to promote affirming and engaging experiences for ages 10-24 in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. With your support, we can continue offering monthly programming, free counseling, various support groups, and so much more.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Candidate Field Set For 2022 Races

Candidate qualifying closed at noon on Friday, establishing the battle lines for elections in August and in November throughout the region. A number of incumbents won election unopposed, including state Reps. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton, James Buchanan, R-Venice, and Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte. James Cramer was the only one to qualify for a Bradenton City Council seat in Ward 3. Pete Emrich secured a North Port City Commission post with no opposition. Daniel Murphy won re-election as Anna Maria mayor unopposed, as did Commissioners Doris Sebring and Mark Short. Holmes Beach Mayor Judy Tilsworth also secured another term. Harold Smith automatically won re-election on the Palmetto City Commission, and the same goes for Bradenton Beach City Commissioner Marilyn Maro.
BRADENTON, FL
srqmagazine.com

Six Candidates Qualify for City Commission Election

Six candidates fulfilled election requirements and qualified by the noon deadline this past Friday for the 2022 City of Sarasota Commission election for two at-large commission seats. The following individuals qualified: Jen Ahearn-Koch, Dan Lobeck, Sheldon J. Rich, Terrill L. Salem, Carl Shoffstall, Debbie Trice Candidate qualifying information is available online via the Office of the City Auditor and Clerk webpage. In accordance with the City Charter, since at least four candidates qualified for the at-large seats, a first election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes in that first election will have their names placed on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 8.The two candidates receiving a majority of votes on Nov. 8 will be sworn into office Monday, Nov. 14, to serve four-year terms.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sarasota Memorial Earns Accreditation for Rectal Cancer Care

The Sarasota Memorial Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute has earned accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer (NAPRC). This recognition is only granted to those programs that are committed to providing the highest quality care to patients with rectal cancer. Sarasota Memorial demonstrated compliance with a rigorous set of standards held by the NAPRC that address program management, clinical services, and quality improvement for rectal cancer patients. This designation is a result of the work being done at the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute to provide patients on the Suncoast with treatments and support only found at the nation’s best cancer centers. The Sarasota Memorial Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute established a multidisciplinary rectal cancer team, including medical and radiation oncology, surgery, pathology, radiology and gastroenterology in order to achieve this accreditation. The care team works together, reviewing pertinent patient history and radiology and pathology reports, to determine the most appropriate course of treatment for all patients with rectal cancer prior to the initiation of any treatment, and every patient’s progress is continuously monitored by the team. The NAPRC conducts a site visit every three years for accredited rectal cancer programs, which are also accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

DreamLarge Presents a Free Community Concert in the Rosemary District

DreamLarge is excited to announce A RADD Show, a free, community-centric concert in the Rosemary Art & Design District, featuring two Sarasota local bands, Physical Plant and Me Umbra, and Orlando-based blues band, Shreddie King. Physical Plant, founded at New College of Florida and self-described as reanimated from the cryogenics lab of 1976, is a four-piece rock band incorporating high-energy funk, heavy guitars, and ambitious arrangements – they’re that velvety punch of alternative southern rock missing from your life. Me Umbra, graduates from New College’s music program, blends electronic synths, organic keys, and deep bass, all topped with the silky vocals that keep you entranced. Shreddie King, a blues powerhouse band from Orlando, fully embodies the soulful, distinctive guitar playing of Freddie King. Their high energy blues with dueling guitars keeps crowds moving to their beats. A RADD Show is part of ongoing efforts of DreamLarge to activate and energize the Rosemary District through free community events. Other upcoming events include Yoga at Rosemary Park, taking place every Friday evening through June, and LOVEWINS: Art Exhibition featuring LGBTQ+ artists and creatives. For any questions, please contact hello@dreamlarge.org or visit www.dreamlarge.org for more information and to RSVP for events.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Large boat moored in Longboat canal prompts examination of town rules

A simple question of maritime law has left a Longboat Key community flummoxed and the Town Commission searching for answers about how to find a suitable resolution. Kathy Callahan, the president of the homeowners association of Country Club Shores I and II, brought a detailed presentation to the June 6 commission meeting regarding a large boat that has been moored in the canal and making navigation problematic since November.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice announces July 4 holiday closures

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice announced Monday that City Hall and other city buildings will be closed Monday, July 4, for the observance of the Independence Day holiday. Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected on July 4. Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be...
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

Area scientists study why Lakewood Ranch ponds have been turning brown

With a handful of ponds suffering different levels of "brownification" in the County Club and Lake Club villages, the Inter-District Authority has been seeking answers, including those from University of Florida scientists. Tom Merrell, the IDA's director of operations, had previously noted the emergence of browning ponds. “We’re not really...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
amisun.com

City to stop resort from monopolizing beach access parking

BRADENTON BEACH – The city is addressing complaints about the city-owned beach access at the west end of 23rd Street North being used as guest-only parking for a privately owned resort. According to the Manatee County Property Appraiser’s Office, the Seabreeze at Anna Maria Inn resort property located on...
ANNA MARIA, FL

