SRQ DAILY Jun 18, 2022

The Sarasota Memorial Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute has earned accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer (NAPRC). This recognition is only granted to those programs that are committed to providing the highest quality care to patients with rectal cancer. Sarasota Memorial demonstrated compliance with a rigorous set of standards held by the NAPRC that address program management, clinical services, and quality improvement for rectal cancer patients. This designation is a result of the work being done at the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute to provide patients on the Suncoast with treatments and support only found at the nation’s best cancer centers. The Sarasota Memorial Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute established a multidisciplinary rectal cancer team, including medical and radiation oncology, surgery, pathology, radiology and gastroenterology in order to achieve this accreditation. The care team works together, reviewing pertinent patient history and radiology and pathology reports, to determine the most appropriate course of treatment for all patients with rectal cancer prior to the initiation of any treatment, and every patient’s progress is continuously monitored by the team. The NAPRC conducts a site visit every three years for accredited rectal cancer programs, which are also accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO