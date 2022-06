ROCHESTER, Minn. – With temperatures possible near 100 degrees Monday, the City of Rochester and Olmsted County are telling residents how to beat the heat. Anyone needing refuge from the heat on Monday can board a Rochester Public Transit bus without having to pay a fare. Please let the driver know you are looking for a “cool place to be.” Be aware that not all buses return on the same route, so please check with the driver to be sure you do not wind up far from home. The Rochester Public Library will also be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on June 20.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO