Happy National Go Fishing Day!

DreamLarge is excited to announce A RADD Show, a free, community-centric concert in the Rosemary Art & Design District, featuring two Sarasota local bands, Physical Plant and Me Umbra, and Orlando-based blues band, Shreddie King. Physical Plant, founded at New College of Florida and self-described as reanimated from the cryogenics lab of 1976, is a four-piece rock band incorporating high-energy funk, heavy guitars, and ambitious arrangements – they’re that velvety punch of alternative southern rock missing from your life. Me Umbra, graduates from New College’s music program, blends electronic synths, organic keys, and deep bass, all topped with the silky vocals that keep you entranced. Shreddie King, a blues powerhouse band from Orlando, fully embodies the soulful, distinctive guitar playing of Freddie King. Their high energy blues with dueling guitars keeps crowds moving to their beats. A RADD Show is part of ongoing efforts of DreamLarge to activate and energize the Rosemary District through free community events. Other upcoming events include Yoga at Rosemary Park, taking place every Friday evening through June, and LOVEWINS: Art Exhibition featuring LGBTQ+ artists and creatives. For any questions, please contact hello@dreamlarge.org or visit www.dreamlarge.org for more information and to RSVP for events.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO