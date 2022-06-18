ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews ISD teacher, 25, killed in crash

By Rob Tooke
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – Stephanie Stokes, 25, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Midland County on Thursday, the Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

The crash happened on the 7500 block of Highway 80 at 3:40 P.M.

DPS said two vehicles were involved: a 2022 International truck tractor and a 2021 Ford Bronco.

In the news release, DPS said preliminary information shows the truck tractor, driven by 43-year-old Jesus Aaron Flores of Midland, was stopped on Highway 80. The truck tractor was blocking both westbound lanes. DPS said the truck tractor was attempting a left turn onto the eastbound lanes of Highway 80.

The Ford Bronco, driven by Stokes, was heading westbound on Highway 80 in the left lane. DPS said Stokes attempted to avoid the collision but struck the back of the truck tractor. Stokes was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the news release. DPS pronounced Stokes dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck tractor was injured, DPS said. The driver was treated by EMS and then released.

Stephanie Stokes was a teacher for the Andrews Independent School District. She worked at Andrews High School. On Facebook, Andrews ISD shared a photo of Stokes, with a caption reading, “Andrews ISD is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Stephanie Stokes. We are so thankful for her dedication to the students and FFA program at Andrews High School. We share our condolences with the Stokes family, friends and all who knew and loved Stephanie.”

In January, Andrews ISD highlighted Stokes in a video posted to Facebook. Stokes spoke about teaching floral design, a Career and Technical Education program. In the video, Stokes talked about expanding her school’s agriculture program by incorporating flower designing. Stokes said her students use fine art principles in hands-on activities.

