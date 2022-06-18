Rep. Eric Swalwell Would Love To Give Trump Equal Time On Jan. 6 Probe — Under Oath

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) would be happy to give Donald Trump the “equal time” he’s demanding to present his own story about the U.S. Capitol riot amid the hearings by the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Just one thing: He’ll have to do it under oath, in a witness chair, says Swalwell. Or, as he said in a tweet Thursday, “Equal time means sitting your lying ass in a witness chair. We’ll wait.”

Trump no doubt was envisioning an unchallenged speech on prime-time network TV.

Ironically, Trump battled not to testify or even cooperate with the committee’s investigation, as did many of his his aides and allies, who either refused to even turn up for questioning (onetime White House strategist Steve Bannon and Trump’s former trade adviser Peter Navarro), or pleaded the Fifth 100 times (“coup memo” attorney John Eastman , who then sought a pardon).

Twitter wits loved it.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.