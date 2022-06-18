ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogallala, NE

60-year-old Ogallala cowboy defies his age at Buffalo Bill Rodeo

By Tim Johnson
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRodeo would seem to be a sport for the young competitors. But Jim Persinger isn’t buying it. The Ogallala resident who turns 61 years old next month is still competing on amateur, senior and pro circuit events during the year. Things didn’t go the steer wrestlers way on...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

Frontier Revue canceled for 2022

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A long-standing NEBRASKAland Days tradition will not happen this year after the show’s director stepped down from her role. Executive Director David Fudge said the director had been doing the show for a number of years, but were notified six weeks ago that she was stepping down.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska State Patrol news

Names released following fatal accident near Angora. The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the two people killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, June 14, near Angora on Highway 385. The driver of the other vehicle has been arrested for motor vehicle homicide. The crash occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m....
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greeley, NE
Ogallala, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Ogallala, NE
State
Arizona State
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Abortion foes commit ‘terrorist attacks’ too

Kathleen Parker wrote a piece published June 16 in the North Platte Telegraph’s opinion page concerning violence ahead for the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling. She suggests that attacks “aimed at pro-life people should be investigated as terrorist acts.” Would she consider acts perpetrated by anti-abortionists as “terrorist acts”?
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy#Rodeos#Riding Horses
North Platte Telegraph

215 N EASTMAN, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101

© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Driver arrested after crash kills one in Deuel County

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a New York man following a crash that claimed the life of a Scottsbluff woman late Saturday evening. At approximately 11:15 p.m. MT, NSP was called to a report of a fatality crash at mile marker 83...

Comments / 0

Community Policy