Gettysburg, PA

Then: Gettysburg, Pennsylvania (1863)

By MPI // Getty Images
 4 days ago

For three days in early July 1863, Union and Confederate soldiers squared off in and around Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, in one of the most infamous battles of not just the Civil War, but all of U.S. military history. The bloodiest Civil War battle in terms of total casualties, the Battle of Gettysburg —and the Union victory it produced—represented Robert E. Lee’s final offensive push into Northern territory and the beginning of the end for the Confederacy. The moment was immortalized by Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address.

