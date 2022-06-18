ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Then: Fort McHenry, Baltimore (1814)

By Bettmann // Getty Images
The sight of the American flag flying over Fort McHenry after its American defenders endured relentless British naval shelling during the Battle of Baltimore inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star-Spangled Banner.” For two days in 1814 between September 14-15, the outmatched Americans repelled both land and sea attacks by the British, defended Fort McHenry, and secured control of the crucial Baltimore Harbor in one of the most pivotal battles in the War of 1812.

