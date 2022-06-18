Then: Belleau Wood, France (1918)

The Battle of Belleau Wood during World War I holds a deep significance in the annals of Marine Corps lore—their ferocious aggression there earned them the nickname Devil Dogs. French and British forces joined the Marines in Belleau Wood near the Marne River in a battle that pitted them against a German enemy invigorated and reinforced after the Russians surrendered in the East. The German advance toward Paris, however, ran into a brick wall at Belleau Wood in the form of the United States Marine Corps.