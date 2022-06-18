ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Then: Belleau Wood, France (1918)

By Keystone-France // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4cqy_0gEfjnRW00

The Battle of Belleau Wood during World War I holds a deep significance in the annals of Marine Corps lore—their ferocious aggression there earned them the nickname Devil Dogs. French and British forces joined the Marines in Belleau Wood near the Marne River in a battle that pitted them against a German enemy invigorated and reinforced after the Russians surrendered in the East. The German advance toward Paris, however, ran into a brick wall at Belleau Wood in the form of the United States Marine Corps.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy