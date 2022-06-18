Now: Saint-Mihiel, France

St. Mihiel American Cemetery and Memorial now stands as a monument to the battle that unfolded there more than a century before. It contains the remains of 4,153 U.S. service personnel, most of whom died at the battle itself, which was waged to protect Paris as it became more and more vulnerable to a German attack.
The beauty pageant world has lost one of its queens. Gleycy Correia, who was crowned Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018, has died at the age of 27, according to a statement posted on her Instagram Story June 20. Her family priest Lidiane Alves Oliviera told the Daily Mail that...
The Colombian National Navy used a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to go closer and capture new videos and images of the San José Galleon, an 18th-century ship that sank off the coast of Cartagena and has not come in human contact ever since, a press release from the national government said.
Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February because she allegedly carried vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, addressed Griner's situation during an interview with NBC News' Keir Simmons. Peskov responded to the idea...
COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) - Denmark plans to offer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose in the autumn to those who are over 50 years old, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday as she announced a strategy to curb the spread of the disease over the coming months. Although COVID...
South Korean prosecutors have barred dozens of people connected to Terraform Labs from leaving the country as they expand an investigation into a $40 billion collapse of the company’s cryptocurrency that devastated traders around the world.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday it plans to summon them for questioning as it tries to determine whether the company committed fraud or violated financial regulations before the implosion of its digital currencies, TerraUSD and Luna, in May. The office didn’t specify the number of people placed under the monthlong travel ban or who they are, although they may include current...
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate hit a new 40-year high of 9.1% in the 12 months to May, figures showed Wednesday, as Russia’s war in Ukraine drove food and fuel prices ever higher. The Office for National Statistics said consumer price inflation rose slightly from 9%...
Click here to read the full article. BTF Media, one of the Spanish-speaking world’s fastest-growing production houses, has unveiled a BTF Acceleration prize initiative worth up to a collective $500,000 for five projects at this week’s Conecta Fiction & Entertainment, the Europe-America TV co-production forum.
BTF Acceleration seeks to promote emerging talent, opening up opportunities within the audiovisual industry, incubating creators and accelerating projects, BTF Media announced via the organisation of Conecta Fiction on Wednesday.
The initiative forms part of BTF Corporate Venture Capital, a private capital investment fund promoted by the company. BTF Media will become a strategic ally accompanying the...
Comments / 0