Then: Sadr City, Iraq (2004)

In 2004, a platoon of 18 U.S. soldiers was ambushed in a huge Baghdad slum of 2 million residents called Sadr City. Although the Americans thought they were on a peacekeeping mission, Muqtada al-Sadr—the son of a prominent Shiite leader killed by Saddam Hussein—was leading a popular uprising against the American occupation. Known as Black Sunday, the ambush led to a siege that would last four years—involving intense periods of combat as the city changed hands back and forth.

