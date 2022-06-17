ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Gullah Geechee community using TikTok to pass on culture to next generation

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning the language of the Gullah Geechee was once banned, but now the...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 94

Lea H.
2d ago

But the geechee way is only suppose to be taught to the blood line.... not whom ever can see it on the internet! Sad to see traditions pushed to the side!

Reply(8)
8
Cheryl Sorn
2d ago

This is so awesome!! I’m glad they are sharing their history and language with us! Very very interesting

Reply
16
flowers for the dead
1d ago

I remember watch Gullah Gullah Island when I was a kid. benya benya polliwog. and shoo fly pie. that was my jam.

Reply
3
Related
Long Beach Tribune

Middle school art teacher, who let her students create art expressing their own identities and hung the artworks on her classroom door, claims she was fired because she discussed gender identity topics with the students

Middle school art teacher claims that she had her contracted terminated after she allowed a gender identity topic discussion during class, something that she claims was initially started by her students. Shortly after the discussion in class, the first-year art teacher was fired and the school in a statement said she was fired because she “did not follow the state mandated curriculum.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Generation#Social Media Platform
Distractify

Australian Mom Uses TikTok to Educate Others About Her Daughter's Bilateral Macrostomia

Thanks to TikTok, some babies develop an online following before they can even speak. The platform is rife with adorable videos of tots doing their thing. It's wild how just a few seconds caught on camera of a baby doing something quirky or funny or loving can fast-track them to social media fame. But TikTok isn't just for entertaining, it's also used to educate. And for new parents, it can be a valuable tool.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
E! News

How Judge Greg Mathis Encouraged His Son to Come Out on Mathis Family Matters

Mathis Family Matters is without a doubt the feel-good show of the summer, but that doesn't mean the new series shies away from serious topics. Judge Greg Mathis, Sr. and his eldest son, Greg Jr., spoke exclusively to E! News about one such topic: Greg Jr.'s tendency to hide his sexuality. As the family patriarch explained, "Greg and I had an [onscreen] discussion about him not sharing his sexuality or being gay with the general public, his friends and others."
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson

Everyone who's been in Dan Gill’s classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it's always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it serves to teach a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
Essence

After Toppling 23 Confederate Statues, Devon Henry Launches NFT Art Collection To Fundraise For Social Justice

This contractor is giving new meaning to the Confederate flag's 13 stars by assigning a charity to each of the "13 Stars" NFT Art Collectibles. According to historian Adam Goodheart, confederate statues were meant to be symbols of white supremacy and were mostly built during a time that upheld racist ideals. During a time when racial tensions are at an all-time, there has been a wave of outrage around the statues, with many calling for their removal.
VISUAL ART
MarketRealist

Where Are Warren Jeffs’ Many Children Now? FLDS Uncovered

Convicted sex offender and leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) Warren Jeffs is serving a lengthy prison term. His followers continue to listen to the polygamous leader, who has had dozens of wives and around 60 children. Where are Jeffs’ children now?. Article...
RELIGION
InsideHook

What Is “The Ick” and Are You, a Man, Giving It to Women?

We’ve all been there: you’re crushing on someone, fantasizing about them and hey, probably creating an idealized version of them in your head. Maybe things even progress IRL. You hang out, go on a few dates and then bam! You notice something about them, or they do something, that turns you off instantly. Maybe they’re mean to the waiter, kiss strangely or use the wrong laughing emoji. Whatever it is, it’s shattered your fantasy and the possibility of a third date. You’ve gotten “the ick.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Beast

Megachurch Wars With Ex-Pastor Over Claims of Diva Behavior

In April, Florida’s Celebration Church released a bombshell report on its founding pastor, claiming he was a “narcissist” who belittled staff and treated them like servants while he and his wife enjoyed a luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle and multiple mansions. Now the embattled former megachurch leader, Stovall Weems,...
RELIGION
wolbbaltimore.com

A Letter From A Black Man To America

It’s been two years since I watched George Floyd lose his life at the hands of the police and I need to be honest with you, I am not healed one bit. It still feels like it was yesterday. As a Black man in America, I am forced to...
SOCIETY
NBC News

NBC News

388K+
Followers
47K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy