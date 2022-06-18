Iowa doors swing open for Republicans eyeing White House run

For the five Democrats running in Michigan's 10th Congressional District primary, the mantra is simple: Keep the newly created swing district out of Republican hands. After Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township decided to run in the redrawn 11th District where he lives, the search has been on to find a candidate to hold on to the 10th District. All five Democratic candidates said they are best suited to take on the presumptive GOP nominee, businessman and military veteran John James, in the largely Macomb County district that has a portion of Oakland County in it.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO