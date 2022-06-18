ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa doors swing open for Republicans eyeing White House run

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The polls were closed in Iowa for less than 48 hours when South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was shaking hands and posing for pictures with eastern Iowa Republicans at a Cedar Rapids country club last week. Scott, one of the many Republicans testing their...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 3

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan had a major role in Tuesday’s Jan. 6 hearing

DETROIT – A Republican lawmaker detailed what happened when former President Donald Trump Tweeted out his personal cell phone number, and we learned Trump supporters wanted to hide out in the Michigan State Capitol to overturn the election results. Former State GOP Chair Laura Cox testified that when she...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Republican lawmaker wants Jan. 6 declared 'Remembrance Day'

Lansing — A Michigan Republican lawmaker proposed a resolution Tuesday to declare Jan. 6 as "Remembrance Day," stating it should be recognized "for the heinous and tyrannical actions levied on society by an unhinged and politically motivated ruling elite." State Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, introduced the resolution during...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Endorsement: Our primary pick for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District

Here is our recommendation for the partisan primary in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District covering the Grand Rapids area. Peter Meijer has had an eventful first term in Congress. The scion of the Meijer supermarket chain family was one of just 10 Republican House members to vote in favor of Donald Trump's second impeachment, and one of just 35 who voted in favor of establishing the Jan. 6 Committee.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
City
Dubuque, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
Detroit News

Democrats make insurrection, John James key issues in District 10 primary

For the five Democrats running in Michigan's 10th Congressional District primary, the mantra is simple: Keep the newly created swing district out of Republican hands. After Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township decided to run in the redrawn 11th District where he lives, the search has been on to find a candidate to hold on to the 10th District. All five Democratic candidates said they are best suited to take on the presumptive GOP nominee, businessman and military veteran John James, in the largely Macomb County district that has a portion of Oakland County in it.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

SCOTUS decision could affect parochiaid debate, court case in Michigan

A US Supreme Court decision could affect the debate in Michigan over public funding for private and religious schools. The decision in a case from Maine says states that offer subsidies to private schools cannot leave out religious schools. The Michigan Constitution forbids public funding for non-public schools. Attorney John...
bridgemi.com

Who is running for secretary of state in Michigan in 2022

LANSING — The Michigan official who helped oversee the 2020 elections is up for re-election against a challenger who questions their legitimacy. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Detroit Democrat, was first elected in 2018 and is running for a second and final four-year term. Her presumed Republican challenger is Kristina Karamo of Oak Park, a 2020 poll challenger who rose to prominence after questioning the state’s election results.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Randy Feenstra
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Michigan

Detroit News. June 18, 2022. Editorial: FBI must release review in killing of extremist. Whenever a citizen dies at the hands of law enforcement, the public is owed a full accounting of why it was necessary to use lethal force. The federal government has yet to explain the decision by agents to shoot and kill Eric Mark-Matthew Allport outside a Madison Heights restaurant in October 2020.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Iowa Democrats#Iowa Polls#Politics State#Election State#Election Local#Gop#The White House#United Nations
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan now recognizes Juneteenth as state holiday

LANSING, Mich. – A proclamation was issued declaring June 19, 2022, as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II issued the proclamation jointly on June 19, 2022. “Juneteenth marks a crucial day in our nation’s history to recognize the important progress...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
kisswtlz.com

State to Pay Mackinac Center Legal Fees Following Michigan Supreme Court Ruling

The state of Michigan will pay a local conservative think tank $200,000 in legal fees following a case in the Michigan Supreme Court. In May 2020, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Grand Rapids-based Miller Johnson law firm filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency authority during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Court unanimously decided that the governor’s attempt to continue a state of emergency without legislative approval was illegal. In an additional 4-3 ruling in the same case, the court declared the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945 unconstitutional. This decision restored the separation of powers and struck down every executive order issued since April 30, 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds vetoes bill that would let para-educators substitute teach in almost any classroom

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds vetoed a bill that would give para-educators full authorization to substitute teach in nearly any classroom. The bill was a potential solution to the teacher shortage that Iowa school districts have faced. In a letter to Secretary of State Paul Pate, Governor Reynolds cited fears that the bill would hurt the ability of Iowa schools to access substitute teachers in the future. She stated that while HF2493′s overarching goal is admirable, “it is incumbent that the relief be permanent and not temporary.”
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy