Detroit, MI

Rapper Obie Trice Arrested In Detroit, Given $10K Bond: Report

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was back in July 2020 when Obie Trice was reportedly sentenced to 90 days in jail over a shooting, and according to FOX 2 Detroit, the rapper is in trouble with the law once again. There was a time nearly two decades ago when Trice was signed to Eminem's Shady...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 13

Bobby
3d ago

two trailer park girls go round the outside round the outside round the outside

Reply
9
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

