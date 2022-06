(WFRV) – A man from Illinois and an executive at Mercyhealth were sentenced to prison for their role in a kickback scheme that took over $2 million. According to officials, 48-year-old Ryan Weckerly was sentenced to prison for wire fraud and aiding in the preparation of a false tax return. He was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, followed by six months of home confinement and two and a half years of supervised release.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO