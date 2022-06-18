About Face! Madonna, Ariana Grande & More Celebs Who Are Nearly Unrecognizable — Photos

mega

From chiseled cheeks to plumped up lips, nearly every star in Hollywood has faced plastic surgery rumors at some point in their career. While some are upfront about their procedures, others denied going under the knife, but either way, a picture's worth a thousand words!

Scroll down to see which stars are causing fans to do a double take.

Ariana Grande

Switching positions ... and then some. If you took a glance at Ariana Grande , 28, from her Nickelodeon days, there's a chance you could mistake her for someone else. From the long, red locks to a fuller face, the songstress' appearance has undergone a 180.

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley

A decade has passed since Jersey Shore premiered on MTV, and while Jenni "JWoww" Farley , 37, admitted she's had some work done, she's also denied a few accusations.

Aside from a breast enhancement, the mom-of-two said she's only done Botox and other minor procedures.

"I'm always the one that says, 'Do it for the right reasons. Do it because it's like truly what you want to make yourself happy,'" she told Entertainment Tonight . "... I'm not getting any younger. I'm going to do the non-invasive surgeries and things like that to stay youthful so I don't, when I'm like 50, 60, 70, have to do the more dramatic ones."

Jack Black

Jack Black has always been a bit unconventional, but his new look in 2022 shocked fans. The School of Rock star, 52, not only grew out his mane, but now sports a very full beard that's turning gray.

Madonna

Expressing herself? While it's usually Madonna 's over the top outfits turning heads, her appearance over the past several months has had fans shook . In social media snaps, the singer has displayed a smooth complexion free of a single wrinkle or pore as well as an oversized pout.

Dr. Steve Fallek hasn't treated the star, 63, but he exclusively gave OK! his opinions on what she may have had done.

"Starting from the top, she's had a bunch of Botox so her forehead doesn't move at all. Her upper eyelids are also significantly dropped, what we call ptosis, and should be fixed," he suggested. "The cheeks are way too filled with filler and she might have had too much buccal fat pad reduction to narrow her face too. The lips are also out of proportion and too big for her."

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger 's changing mug has had fans speculating about her going under the knife for years now, but the actress, 53, always denied the gossip.

"Not that it’s anyone’s business, but I did not make a decision to alter my face and have surgery on my eyes," she stated in a 2016 piece for The Huffington Post . "This fact is of no true import to anyone at all, but that the possibility alone was discussed among respected journalists and became a public conversation is a disconcerting illustration of news/entertainment confusion and society’s fixation on physicality."

Mariah Carey

Earlier this month, Mariah Carey , 53, filmed an Instagram video that left fans puzzled. Whether she received injections to her face, was using a filter or was just sporting heavy makeup, commenters felt she looked like a new woman .

"How many fillers can one get??? Dear Lord?????" one person wrote. "Love you Mariah but so damn insecure I don’t even recognize you. Way too much just way too much."