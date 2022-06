As we pass the midway mark of 2022, data analytics company Kantar once again delivers its annual BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands ranking for the year. Apple, Google and Amazon are once again the big three this year, though a reshuffling has Apple taking the top spot away from Amazon which now ranks third after Google. The total combined value of the world’s top 100 brands increased by 23% to $8.7 trillion in the past year, and Apple alone is on track to be the world’s first trillion-dollar brand at a current value of $947.1 billion USD.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO